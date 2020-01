The Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department will open a portion of Zone 1 trails at noon Tuesday.

Zone 1 will open with the exception of corridor 19 south of 86 and Trail 86 south of Highway 86 and Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30.

Zones 2, 3, and 4 will remain closed.

Trails are in early season conditions and may be icy or rough.