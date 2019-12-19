Lincoln County to open portion of trails Friday

The Lincoln County Forestry, Land and Parks Department will open a portion of snowmobile trails Friday at 9 a.m.

With exceptions, Zone 1 east of the Wisconsin River (east half) and the Hiawatha Trail will open. Zone 1 trails to remain closed include:

West of Wisconsin River trails 8, 10, 10A, 86, and Corridor 19. Also Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30 remains closed. All trails in Zone 2, 3 and 4 remain closed.

Trails are in early season conditions and maybe icy.