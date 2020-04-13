Lincoln County reports a dozen accidents following snowstorm

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department reported hazardous roads Monday morning. Parts of Merrill received more than 10 inches of snow on Easter.

Deputies on the overnight shift kept busy with vehicles sliding off the road or getting stuck.

In total deputies investigated about a dozen incidents involving vehicles and the snowstorm. The major roadways in the county had at least one pass by a plow by 6 a.m. but increasing winds caused considerable blowing and drifting snow, according to the department.