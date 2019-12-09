Lincoln County man out nearly $500 in texting scam

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said a man is out nearly $500 after falling victim to a scam.

Investigators said the man responded to a text message asking if he made financial transactions which were labeled as suspicious. The man replied to the text that he did not make the purchases. Once he responded he received an automated phone call telling him the transactions were being investigated as fraud and then asked the man to provide his pin number to his debit card. Shortly after that, someone accessed the man’s account at an ATM in New Jersey and withdrew nearly $500.

Deputies are working with the man’s bank and continue to investigate.