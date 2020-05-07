Lincoln County Highway Committee approves ATV trail extension

On Thursday, the Lincoln County Highway Committee voted on whether or not it should be allowed for ATV riders to use County Road W as an access road from County Road P to Bid Eddy and Center Line road.

"As it stands now, County Road W is the only county road in Lincoln county of which no portion whatsoever is open to ATV route traffic," District 10 Supervisor for Lincoln County Jeremy Ratliff said.

"County roads in Lincoln County have been opened already except for a few sections, but this for whatever reason wasn't opened back in the day but we're looking at opening up the two mile stretch," Lincoln County Highway Chair Kevin Koth added.

The connection between the nearly three mile stretch between the two trails could be very convenient to the ATV riders.

"They can just jump on their machine and get right down to the ATV routes like anywhere else on Lincoln county," Ratliff explained.

The decision was eventually passed unanimously by the Highway Committee. They hope that in doing so, they see a large splash in the local economy.

"They're stopping at local gas stations to get fuel. If they're coming from out of town they're staying at local hotels. They're stopping at local restaurants to eat dinner," Ratliff stated.

"It's for tourism and all that especially now where our economy is, it'll help to get people out and about," Koth added.

The next step for the trail will be to post the necessary signage, which the Committee hopes to have up by next week. Once that is done, it will be open to riders.