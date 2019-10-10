Lincoln County deputy cleared Aug. 24 shooting, returns to work

The deputy involved in an officer-involved shooting Aug. 24 has returned to duty.

Deputy Travis Watruba investigated a domestic battery Aug. 24 in the town of Corning, near Merrill. The suspect, Daniel Boldt, 46, was stopped during a traffic stop by Watruba.

Lincoln County Sheriff Ken Schneieder said once Deputy Watruba stopped the vehicle, Boldt emerged from his vehicle and displayed a shotgun which then caused Deputy Watruba to use deadly force.

Boldt was flown from the scene to the trauma center at Aspirus. He was eventually released from the hospital and has since been held in the Marathon County Jail.

The shooting was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.

A final report was prepared, and Lincoln County District Attorney Galen Bayne-Allison ruled the shooting a lawful use of force.

Boldt had been charged in Lincoln County Court with offenses related to the domestic and with five felony counts of being in the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's also facing federal charges.

Deputy Watruba has served Lincoln County for 13 years where he is assigned the duties of the Recreation Deputy. He had been on leave since the incident, which is standard protocol.