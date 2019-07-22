Lincoln County deputies find high-speed chase suspect hidden under dirt, bark and leaves

A 25-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail after investigators said he led them on a high-speed chase.

Just after midnight Monday, someone called 911 reporting a suspicious vehicle parked at a dead end on 14th Street in Merrill. A deputy attempted to stop it, but it drove away at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle drove east on County Road G in Pine River. A pursuit ensued as the driver reached speeds of 100 mph. Deputies said the driver tossed something from the vehicle. It was located and determined to be drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle stopped at Town Line Road and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. A K9 unit arrived and tracked the driver about a mile into the woods. Investigators said he was under dirt, bark and leaves.

He faces numerous charges. His name has not been released.