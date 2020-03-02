Lincoln County Supervisor expected to announce run for 35th Assembly District

Lincoln County Supervisor Calvin Callahan will be holding events Tuesday to make a special announcement about Wisconsin’s 35th Assembly District.

Callahan will be at the following locations:

10:00 AM – Town of Wilson Town Hall

N10802 County Road CC

Tomahawk, WI 54487

12:00 PM – Lincoln County Service Center

801 North Sales Street

Merrill, WI 54452

Top Floor, Room #247

4:00 PM – Game On

623 Edison St

Antigo, WI 54409

While the news release did not specify what exactly the announcement is, NewsChannel 7 found that he has a campaign website for the 35th Assembly District.

According to that website, Callahan is the owner of Callahan Wholesale. He is currently serving his second term on the Lincoln County Board. He also serves on the board for the Town of Wilson.

