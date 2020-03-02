Lincoln County Supervisor expected to announce run for 35th Assembly District

Lincoln County Supervisor Calvin Callahan will be holding events Tuesday to make a special announcement about Wisconsin’s 35th Assembly District.
Callahan will be at the following locations:
10:00 AM – Town of Wilson Town Hall
N10802 County Road CC
Tomahawk, WI 54487
12:00 PM – Lincoln County Service Center
801 North Sales Street
Merrill, WI 54452
Top Floor, Room #247
4:00 PM – Game On
623 Edison St
Antigo, WI 54409
While the news release did not specify what exactly the announcement is, NewsChannel 7 found that he has a campaign website for the 35th Assembly District.
According to that website, Callahan is the owner of Callahan Wholesale. He is currently serving his second term on the Lincoln County Board. He also serves on the board for the Town of Wilson.