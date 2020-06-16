Lincoln County Sheriff's Office warns public of new scams

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on alert after a number of new telephone scams that have been reported to their office.

In the first scam, the caller said they were from the “Lincoln County Police Department” and were raising money for training. The number appears to be from Athens. A google search showed the number was a robocaller. The Sheriff’s Office says they are not calling citizens asking for donations.

In a second scam, a person received a text message from a “text now” number. The scammer said they were a member of a local club, of which the potential victim was the secretary. The scammer asked the person to purchase three $400 Walmart gift cards as a “kind gesture” for fellow club board members. The scammer said once the cards where purchased, the person should text the card numbers and security codes back to the scammer. The investigating deputy learned the club had the names and phone numbers of all the board members on its website.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to be wary of unsolicited calls requesting money.

