Law enforcement searching for missing 84-year-old man in Lincoln County

Investigators from the Lincoln County and Marathon County Sheriff's departments are searching for an elderly man believed to be missing in the Town of Pine River in Lincoln County.

Phillip Walter, 84, from the Town of Texas was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday driving a four-wheel utility vehicle near County Highway P, according to Lieutenant Mark Wagers of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Wagers says family members believe Walter got lost. A search team is looking for him in the area of County Highway P near the Marathon County, Lincoln County line.

Drones are being used for aerial images to help with the search.

