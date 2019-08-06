Lincoln County, NCHC discuss future of Pine Crest nursing home

Lincoln County and North Central Health Care are continuing discussions to determine if it makes sense for NCHC to manage Pine Crest nursing home.

Since May, NCHC has provided an interim administrator for Pine Crest. That was due to the retirement of the administrator. According to a news release from a NCHC spokeswoman, Lincoln County reached out to NCHC to serve as the interim administrator during the transition.

During a 90-day period, NCHC agreed to provide a full-time on-site licensed nursing home administrator; staff and education support to the Board of Trustees; a review of operations and financial reporting; recruitment support in hiring a new Nursing Home Administrator; and a proposed 2020 budget.

As part of the interim management agreement, NCHC also performed an analysis to determine how and if it would make sense for NCHC to manage Pine Crest on behalf of Lincoln County going forward.

“After diving into the possibility of a longer term relationship with NCHC, the Pine Crest Board of Trustees, Lincoln County Administration and NCHC all believe it is in the best interest of Pine Crest and Lincoln County to have NCHC manage Pine Crest starting in 2020,” stated Michael Loy, CEO, North Central Health Care

Michael Loy is the CEO of NCHC. He delivered a letter the community in Lincoln County regarding the future of Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merril.

Public meetings began Aug. 5 and will continue through Aug. 20.

NCHC is an organization owned and governed by Lincoln, Langlade and Marathon counties. It provides mental health, addiction, developmental disability and skilled nursing services.