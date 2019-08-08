Lincoln County Health Department pushes campaign to educate about vaccinations

Lincoln County Health Department along with other community partners are celebrating Immunization Awareness Month this August by kicking off a vaccine awareness campaign Keeping Kids Safe #askmewhyivax. I

The campaign partners with agencies that work closely with families to facilitate the common message: vaccines are keeping kids safe.

Participating agencies include: Parkside Preschool Center, Healthfirst, Lincoln County Social Services, Haven Inc, and information is also displayed at the TB Scott and Tomahawk Public Library.

If you see the hashtag displayed on a t-shirt or in a participating agency's location. Request more information. You can receive a free $5 gift card to use at the Tomahawk or Merrill Dairy Queen.

Watch the videos for more information.