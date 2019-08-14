Lincoln County Fair begins Wednesday in Merrill

This year marks 131 years for the Lincoln County Fair. It begins at noon Wednesday in Merrill.

Each year the Lincoln County Board decides on a theme for the fair. This year ‘planting memories’ is all about bringing together the rural community with the urban community of Merrill.

“One-hundred-and-thirty-one years I think it’s a big deal and I do think it’s one of those traditions passed on. It certainly is for me or I wouldn’t have raised my right hand to be on the fair board,” Paul Russell, President of the Lincoln County Fair Board said. “It’s just fun. It’s a time of the year that you can see friends and maybe people you haven’t seen all summer long.”

The fair offers rides, food, expo center events, and a demolition derby. There are also a variety of 4H exhibits. Also new is an ATV pull event at the grandstand on Friday night.

It’s free to get into the fair. Ride wristbands are $25 or $17 if purchased in advance. The fair is held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, located at 2001 E. 2nd St. in Merrill.

