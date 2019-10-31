"Lights of Christmas" Fundraiser helps officers give back

After a hard day's work at Culver's last week, Wausau police officers now have the money to give back to people who need it this holiday season.

That's because part of the money raised for the "Lights of Christmas" fundraiser was donated back to the department, so they could hand out gift cards when they see someone who might need some help.

"If you ask most officers- they get into this business, because they want to help people...they want to serve people. This just allows us to be extra generous. " said Officer Ben Graham of the Wausau Police Department.

Last week more than $3,000 was raised on "Culver's Day". This is the first year for the event in the Wausau area. It originally started in Green Bay 4 years ago.