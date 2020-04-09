Lifestyle expert advises to give ourselves a break as we adjust to a new normal

Coronavirus has upended our lives and so much has changed so quickly. Many of us are now self-quarantined, meaning people are working from home, students are learning at home, and we are all trying to stay active and occupied while staying safe.

A Casper Waterford.org UPSTART student plays a learning game on his computer.

Lifestyle expert and mom Evette Rios joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to help us navigate our new normal by sharing ideas for working from home, schooling, activities and entertainment.

Rios had this advice for parents as families are adjusting to a new normal while all at home together:

"I think we all feel like we're failing at it. I mean, as good as we're doing I think there's this feeling of, 'I'm letting my kids down. They miss their friends and school.' So I think being generous and gentle with ourselves in this process is so important."

She said what has helped her is creating a home office space and has that in a room that's not shared. Rios said that cuts down on any distractions.