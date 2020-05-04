Lifest postponed to August due to public safety concerns

Lifest organizers say they are rescheduling the Christian music festival to August due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The festival was originally scheduled for July 9 - 12, but has been rescheduled for August 13 - 16.

The event will still be held at Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh, which has hosted the festival since 1999.

If you've already bought tickets or reserved camping spots for the event, you'll have four options to choose from:

- Use tickets for 2020, as all tickets, passes, camping, parking and add-ons will be transferred to the August dates

-Use tickets for next year's Lifest, which will be held July 8 - 11. If you select this option, July 1, 2020 is the deadline to move tickets from 2020 to next year. All tickets, passes, camping, parking and add-ons will be transferred. Anyone wanting to transfer items to next year is asked to e-mail the Life Promotions office here to confirm the transfer.

-Donate tickets and camping fees. this will be a tax-deductible donation, and anyone interested in this option is asked to e-mail this address to confirm their gift.

-Request a refund. For anyone who can't attend Lifest 2020 or 2021, you will be provided a full refund, and you're asked to e-mail this address to request the refund.

A formal announcement will be made on the event's Facebook page Monday at 7 p.m.