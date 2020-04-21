Insurance company gifts thousands to feed front line workers, help food pantries

Healthcare workers, first responders and people relying on food banks in Marathon County are getting some extra support Tuesday.

A check presented to Peyton's Promise by NMB (WSAW Photo).

That’s thanks to Madison-based life insurance company National Mutual Benefit, whose initiative “NMB cares” is giving money to two Wausau organizations serving the community. NMB is a fraternal benefit society, meaning it is not-for-profit. Tuesday, they launched a program to give $100,000 total to the communities in which they are located.

They’re giving $6,667 to Wausau restaurant El Tequila Salsa to fund free meals to first responders, medical workers and their families. They’re also giving $20,000 to Peyton’s Promise, helping food banks in Marathon County.

“Under normal circumstances, it’s an issue. Under this current circumstance, it’s a significant issue, it’s magnified even higher,” said Bryan Bloemers, president of Peyton’s Promise, describing hunger in Marathon County.

Peyton’s Promise is helping food banks address what may be the most demand they’ve ever faced by purchasing food for their shelves. Now, they’re getting a $20,000 dollar boost from NMB called “Hunger Stops Here.”

“They count on people for donations. And without donations from people like us, they wouldn’t be able to conduct their wonderful, wonderful business,” said Jane Szmanda Zeller, district representative for National Mutual Benefit.

“$20,000 is going to go a far, far way,” said Bloemers.

Phones were ringing Tuesday at El Tequila Salsa where another part of NMBCares called “feeding our heroes” dedicated the money to free meals for medical workers, first responders and their families.

“I was thinking early, ‘how can we help?’ and then he gave me a call, and it really worked so great. We want to show care for people who are risking their lives,” said Rogelio Romano, owner of El Tequila Salsa. “It feels like a blessing to me that I’m in this position to help.”

Even workers facing furlough need only show a badge to receive a box based on their family’s size.

“They are sacrificing a lot for our community, and the least we feel like we can do is provide for them. We’re looking to help people who are at the front lines helping our community get through this pandemic,” said Kent Stadler, the district manager for NMB.

Bloemers noted the willingness to give he’s seen demonstrated in the community.

“My organization is only as strong as the generosity of the community. They’re unspoken, you don’t hear about them, they don’t always show up on Facebook or your local social media posts, but I think there’s hundreds of people in the community that you’re probably not even aware of, live on your street, live in your community, that are giving back right now,” said Bloemers.

By midday, El Tequila Salsa already had dozens of orders from front line workers, and said they hope all of the heroes out there will take advantage of the free meal.