Life After Hate: A Sikh Temple member forms bond with former white supremacist

The Central Wisconsin Book Festival is underway with a series of speakers. Monday's lecture was 'Life After Hate.'

image taken from video shot by WSAW on 9/23/19

Pardeep Singh Kaleka's father was one of six people killed in the Sikh temple shooting in the Milwaukee area in August 2012.

Arno Michaelis was the founder of a white supremacist group the Sikh temple shooter belonged to.

Michaelis left that life behind in 1994 and the two have formed a 'brotherhood' as kaleka calls it, and created 'Serve2Unite' to help young people move away from extremist ideologies and gun violence.

"When we feel, we heal. If we don't we won't," said Kaleka. "Me and Arno have been able to relay that message to thousands of kids who feel like feeling is a weakness."

"I leverage my past to help current healing processes begin and continue," Michaelis said. "And in doing so is the most effective and important way I can make amends for the harm I've done."

The two wrote a book together, "The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a former white supremacist find forgiveness after hate."