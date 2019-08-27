Police advise on staying safe in a busy parking lot after Sunday's crash

Driving through a parking lot might seem like the last place you'd need to worry about speeding, but you can still see the missing light pole and pile of brush from Sunday's deadly high-speed crash right here in Rib Mountain.

We wanted to know-- just how dangerous are parking lots like these? We asked Lieutenant Mark Wagers who responded to the call Sunday.

"We have a fair amount of parking lot related crashes-- usually they're just property damage only,” said Lieutenant Wagers.

Crashes like we saw Sunday are rare, but parking lots are far from safe.

"One of the number one problems is people generally go too fast through the parking lots,” he said.

Other common issues come from backing up, especially when you rely on a backup camera.

"It is to assist you, but it does not take the place of physically looking all the way around you to make sure that it's safe," said Lieutenant Wagers.

Or people who ignore stop signs, often posted by businesses, but that still mean you should stop.

“We encourage people, you know, the signage that was placed by the property lot owners were placed there for a reason. They have traffic engineers that, when they design these parking lots, place these stop signs and different other type of signage and they do it for a reason and that’s for safety,” he said.

It's important to remember that while parking lot signs are posted by private businesses, the police can still stop you for a hit and run, reckless driving or driving while intoxicated.

And a perfect example, during the interview, a delivery truck hit a curb to avoid another car, startling both of us.

“If you see somebody operating recklessly, try to stay away from them. Avoidance is the best policy, and then, avoid first, make sure that you're safe, and then report second,” Lieutenant Wagers said.