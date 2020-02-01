LeRoy Butler misses 2020 Hall of Fame class

Former Packers safety Leroy Butler has missed the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Butler, a finalist for the first time in 14 years, announced the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“Sorry @packers fans!!” he said in a tweet. “I missed it this year!! Thank you to all the fans that voted for me!! GOD IS GOOD!!!”

Butler was a first-team All-Pro selection four times, with 38 interceptions and 20 ½ sacks in his 12-year career.

“To make it to the finals is an accomplishment,” said Butler in a video posted to his Twitter page. “I want my fan base to understand, this is not the end. It’s really the beginning of a journey, and I want them to enjoy it. ”

