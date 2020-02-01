LeRoy Butler misses 2020 Hall of Fame class

Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) is congratulated by LeRoy Butler (36) after White sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe in the second half of Super Bowl XXXI Sunday, Jan. 26, 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans. Teammate Santana Dotson (71) looks on. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
Updated: Sat 2:45 PM, Feb 01, 2020

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - Former Packers safety Leroy Butler has missed the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Butler, a finalist for the first time in 14 years, announced the news on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

“Sorry @packers fans!!” he said in a tweet. “I missed it this year!! Thank you to all the fans that voted for me!! GOD IS GOOD!!!”

Butler was a first-team All-Pro selection four times, with 38 interceptions and 20 ½ sacks in his 12-year career.

“To make it to the finals is an accomplishment,” said Butler in a video posted to his Twitter page. “I want my fan base to understand, this is not the end. It’s really the beginning of a journey, and I want them to enjoy it. ”

 