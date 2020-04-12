Lenard "Lenny" Wells remembered after dying from complications with COVID-19

As part of an ongoing series of stories, the Associated press is featuring the lives of people who have died from the coronavirus around the world.

Lenard "Lenny" Wells had wide influence in his decades in law enforcement. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers.

He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department.

Wells died March 21 at age 69 of complications from the coronavirus.

He dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Police Department and the larger community.

A retired colleague described him as "a very versatile leader in Wisconsin." In retirement, he was teaching criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee.