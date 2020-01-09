Leinenkugel's Classic Adult Pond Hockey Tournament back for its ninth year

Sunnyvale Park is preparing to house the 9th Annual 'Leinenkugel's Classic Adult Pond Hockey' Tournament set to start Friday, January 10th.

The tournament invites hockey teams from five states to come and battle it out on the ice. This year 65 teams will compete four on four, with the tournament running 143 games throughout the weekend. Each team will get to play four games consisting of two 15 minute halves.

In the next couple of days, volunteers are looking to put together between ten and 12 rinks depending on weather.

Scott Liegl who helps put the tournament together year after year said this weekend is all about the tradition of hockey and the love of the game.

“It’s all about getting back to the roots of hockey. A lot of guys my generation and older, you grew up playing on a pond, being out there all day, and that exactly what this tournament does,” Liegl said.

The games take place on January 10-12, beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday Jan. 10.

The tournament takes place at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau.