Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum welcomes people back inside

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is welcoming the public back into the museum.

The museum began their phased reopening on Tuesday, making some adjustments to the art and asking people to do the same.

"It's a wonderful thing, to be able to personally welcome people who come through the doors," said marketing and communications manger Amy Beck.

With social distancing, art is imitating life.

"The artwork is spaced out to encourage that, we're utilizing west gallery spaces, for additional galleries so that the artwork can be separated," Beck said.

They're also asking people to bring a mask and use hand sanitizer stations. Masks will be available upon arrival while supplies last.

"We're requesting that people bring and wear face coverings when they're in the museum," she said.

Once you've seen the man-made art inside, there's plenty of natural art outside.

"Rejuvenation, some solace, reflection, some good opportunities, especially in the sculpture garden, to linger and enjoy the Wisconsin weather," she said.

And while the art is what bring people to the museum, it's the people the museum has missed most.

"We’re enjoying having visitors be part of the experience. Truly, people engaging with the artwork either on their own or with a friend or family member, that brings life to the galleries," she said.

They're still scaling back events. An opening planned for September will go on without the festivities, but the art will still be there.

Their summer exhibit is called "Many Visions, Many Versions," featuring art from indigenous communities in India.