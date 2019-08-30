Leinenkugel employees build rain gardens

As anyone from the Chippewa Valley knows, Leinenkugel's beer has been brewed in Chippewa Falls for over 150 years.

Leinenkugel’s employees spent their morning on a beautification effort on the brewery grounds in Chippewa Falls.

But, you might not know that it is also sustainable.

Today, Leinenkugel’s employees spent their morning on a beautification effort on the brewery grounds in Chippewa Falls.

"Our Beer Print" is our company's way of building sustainability," said plant manager Shawn Snedden. "Not only in our local community, for our people, but also the planet."

Today, about 50 employees at Leinenkugel’s volunteered their day by building rain gardens in front of the brewery.

"It’s so important. Obviously beer is made of water. We're also zero waste-to-landfill facility."

But the project wasn't just for looks; workers say it provides the brewery with peace of mind and pride that they are helping to protect the environment for future generations.

"After today we will be planting over 870 plants, they're all native plants," Snedden said."

The reason for the project was to protect Duncan Creek, where Leinie's gets its water for their beer.

"Any snow or rain that will happen on our property will now be naturally filtered to go back to the aquifer or the creek," Snedden said.

Rachel Mohr works as a supply chain analyst for Leinenkugel. She says the project in important for more than one reason.

"Not only is this beautiful, but it is functional and beneficial to the environment," she said.

Prior to building the rain gardens, Snedden said they have removed invasive species from the bank of Duncan Creek.

"This is a beautification effort here on our property," Snedden said. "This is a place where i want them to come and ask what the gardens are for so we can teach and hopefully train folks on, this property is a beautiful property, but we are also protecting our sustainability."

Along with native plants, Mohr says the wildflowers planted provide food and shelter for pollinators like honey bees and monarch butterflies.

“They all need a little help to keep thriving to provide us the plants that we eat, they feed the animals that we eat and of course they help us get our beer,” she said.

In about 3 hours, the group had completed both rain gardens.

Mohr went on to say that all the honey used for their Honey Weiss beer comes from Marshfield, Wisconsin.

