Lawmakers introduce resolution to recognize week of Thanksgiving as Bible Week

A group of legislators has introduced a resolution declaring the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week in Wisconsin.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt first declared National Bible Week in 1941 during World War II. At the time, the National Bible Association read passages on the air at NBC between radio broadcasts to encourage the nation during a time of war.

It was introduced by Representatives Tittl, Allen, Brandtjen, Dittrich, Gundrum, Horlacher, James, Krug, Kulp, Magnafici, Murphy, Tusler, Wichgers, Zimmerman and Edming.