Legal experts say case against Evers strong

Legal experts say a conservative think tank whose reporters were barred from a news briefing by Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has a strong case.

The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday alleging that Evers violated its staffers' constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

MacIver reporters were not allowed to attend a February budget briefing and do not receive advisories from Evers' office about upcoming events.

University of Wisconsin-Madison law and political science professor Howard Schweber says based on the known facts, MacIver's case against Evers is "practically a slam dunk."

Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says Evers believes in a "fair and unbiased press corps" and is committed to openness in state government.