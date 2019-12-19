Legal consequences, impact after 14 school threats in north central Wisconsin

In the wake of at least 14 threats of violence over the course of almost two weeks in north central Wisconsin, eight students are facing charges of either making a terrorist threat or being a party to the charge. With classes cancelled, increased police presences, and staff, parents, and students left tired and frustrated—it’s a difficult time for school districts who have been impacted or are at a heightened awareness for impact.

The statute for making a terrorist threat is a relatively new one, becoming effective in 2016. It's often used for situations where students or others threaten violence, cause mass panic or evacuation, or other outcomes commonly arising from school threats.

“We really take a zero tolerance approach,” Portage County district attorney Louis Molepske told NewsChannel 7. “As long as the proof is there, as long as the evidence is there—we’re going to open the case.” As of Thursday, one student is charged in his county in adult court due to threats made at schools in Stevens Point, and another juvenile could face charges.

The felony charge for making a terrorist threat comes with up to 3.5 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for adults. Anyone 17 and older can be charged in adult court—the ages of the majority of 8 arrests that have occurred in north central Wisconsin in the past two weeks relating to school threats. But it’s not easily known how many juveniles have been charged under the statute, as those court proceedings are sealed and consequences look much different.

For juveniles, proceedings involve a court disposition where a judge can decide what level of punishment to prescribe. That could include agreements for things like counseling, restitution payments, or community services—and of course, compliance with the Compulsory School Act.

“They still have to complete their schoolwork—that’s their number one job,” Molepske noted. But landing behind bars at the state’s youth prison at Lincoln Hills is far from likely for anything but the most severe offenses.

“That is for violent acts,” Molepske said. “For example, robbery by juveniles, attempted homicide, things like that.”

However, unforeseen consequences can still follow a youth into adulthood. While juvenile adjudications are sealed, felony adjudications prohibit gun ownership for life unless an appeal is filed, according to the Portage County district attorney’s office. In addition, while the adjudication wouldn’t be public record in the courts, it would have the potential to appear on certain types of Department of Justice background checks—but not all.

According to state DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond, an ‘arrest event’ for a juvenile under 17 that included fingerprints submitted to the DOJ would appear in state criminal history records if accessed by a criminal justice—for a criminal justice purpose. (For example—background checks when applying for employment in a law enforcement field.) Anything for non-criminal justice purposes, however, would be suppressed as a juvenile record.

While many viewers and readers in the past couple weeks have called for stiffer penalties for students at fault, some methods would require legislative change. The statute for making a terrorist threat itself is facing constitutional challenges related to vagueness in its wording, according to the district attorney’s office. Two weeks ago, attorney general Josh Kaul called for a review of the state’s threat laws that would expand what types of threats can lead to charges.

“We can only do what the law allows,” Molepske noted. “I can’t do what the law doesn’t allow. And the legislature doesn’t allow me to prosecute persons as adults with adult sanctions unless we meet certain thresholds.”

Parents have more flexibility in implementing discipline, he noted—something that doesn’t exist when it’s the government inflicting punishment on another person’s child. But Molepske also believes there needs to be a balance struck between a child’s evolving maturity and the potential harm to other children.

“Ultimately, they are children, and this one act should not affect them and their future forever. But we need to balance this with the fact that you are affecting children the same age who now are scared to go to school, who are coming home crying or maybe even having to speak to a counselor because it affected them so bad,” Molepske noted. “I worry every day that I’m going to get the call in the middle of the night or a referral in the morning—that law enforcement is calling because there’s an active shooter at UWSP or one of our grade schools. That’s scary to me.”

In addition to legal consequences for students, the wave of threats is impacting students, staff and officials across the area. Safety plans are being reviewed, and multiple officials attest to strong partnerships between school districts and law enforcement in the event of a threat.

“In central Wisconsin, throughout the state, it’s very difficult as a student to go in a classroom and learn,” Stevens Point superintendent Craig Gerlach said. “This is a significant disruption.” Last week, when the threats in his district numbered six—they’re now at eight—he told NewsChannel 7 it was an unprecedented level of threats in the district for a span of time lasting just a few days.

One way to measure the impact threats are having on students and their education is the level of absences following a threat, compared to the average. On Wednesday December 18 at Marshfield High School, following a bomb threat that prompted an early release of school on Tuesday, the school recorded 220 absences. Staff say that the normal number of absences for this time of year is between 40 and 50.

However, student absences on Tuesday at DC Everest Middle School following a threat that was resolved early in the day on Monday, December 16 were not measurably different than the average, executive assistant Ellen Suckow told NewsChannel 7. Less than 1% of the student body at SPASH, PJ Jacobs Junior High and Ben Franklin Junior High were absent on the day following threats at each of those schools in Stevens Point School District, with just four students indicating they were staying home due to safety concerns. Multiple parents in the Stevens Point school district told NewsChannel 7 that their children were not overly concerned about the threats, and had been much more afraid after a false alarm at Ben Franklin in 2017.

Editor's note: An additional school threat at Wausau West High School Thursday afternoon brought the count to 14 in the lede of this article, which is not reflected in the video version of this story.