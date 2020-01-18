Lebanon police fire tear gas at protesters amid Beirut riots

Riot police have fired tears gas and sprayed water cannon near parliament in Lebanon’s capital to disperse thousands of protesters.

Riots broke out Saturday during a march against the ruling elite.

The rioting began when some protesters started throwing stones at riot police deployed near the parliament building while others removed street signs and metal barriers and hurled them at security forces.

Protesters also hit the policemen with firecrackers.

Lebanon has been witnessing three months of protests against the political elite ruling the country since the end of the 1975-90 civil war.

The protesters blame politicians for widespread corruption and mismanagement.

