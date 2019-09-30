Leaf pickup in Wausau begins early

It's a sure sign of fall. The annual leaf pickup in the city of Wausau is underway. It may seem bit earlier than in years past, but that's because it is.

Department of Public Works cleans leaves from Wausau street (WSAW photo)

The Department of Public works will have crews out cleaning up leaves most of the month. The pickup will be in two phases.

Phase one began on Monday on the northwest and northeast sides of Wausau. They will work their way through the rest of the city over the next three weeks, using vacuum trucks and sweepers. Phase two will begin the week of October 21 and be focused on individual neighborhoods.

Typically, the Department of Public Works starts picking up leaves closer to the end of October. They are expanding their schedule this year in hopes of preventing excessive cleaning of the storm sewers, caused by the buildup of leaves and other debris.

"To try to minimize the amount that does end up in the storm sewer which actually ends up in the river. And it reduces our phosphorus load that we're introducing to the river, that helps us with our storm water discharge permit, and also it's better for the environment," explained Ric Mohelnitzky, superintendent of the street division for the Department of Public works.

Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves into the street the week of their scheduled pickup. Of course all of this depends of the weather, but Mohelnittzky said crews will continue to clean up leaves until the first freeze or snowfall.

Residents can also take their leaves to the yard waste site, which will also be expanding their hours this fall.