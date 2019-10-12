Leaf Pile run raises money for concussion testing

More than 100 people braved the cold to support concussion screenings for student athletes Saturday at the 9th annual Leaf Pile Run at Helene's Hilltop Orchard in Merrill.

Students in Wisconsin are required to pay for baseline concussion testing, so Wisconsin Valley Athletic Medicine put on the run to raise money to offset the cost.

"We provide the sideline coverage volunteer to a lot of our student athletes in the area, and it's a cause that we feel very strongly about, concussion management," said Sport and Spine Clinic physical therapist and athletic trainer Andy Davis.

After the 5K run and a 1K kids run, participants got to check out the hayride and corn maze at the orchard.