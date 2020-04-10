Lawsuit seeks release of Wisconsin inmates due to virus

Two inmates with preexisting conditions joined together with Disability Rights Wisconsin and criminal defense attorneys on Friday to ask the state Supreme Court to release elderly and vulnerable state prison inmates who are at the greatest risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

The release is necessary to avoid inmates stricken with COVID-19 from flooding hospitals in communities where prisons are located, argued the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

The action mirrors similar attempts by prisoner rights advocates in other states to release inmates who would be the most susceptible to the coronavirus. The Wisconsin lawsuit comes after five inmates and eight workers at state prisons and nine inmates and at least five employees at county jails across Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Spokeswomen for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Gov. Tony Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court, which on Monday blocked Evers’ order to stop in-person voting in Tuesday’s election due to coronavirus fears, would have to first decide whether to hear the ACLU’s complaint before it would rule. A decision by the court could come at any time.

The ACLU asked the Supreme Court to order Evers and Department of Corrections officials to reduce the prison population to a level where social distancing is possible. The lawsuit does not call for a specific number of inmates to be released.

Evers has already ordered a stop to new admissions at the state prisons and the transfer of any inmates from other facilities, including county jails. He has also suspended visitation and paused work release programs. Those moves have removed 304 inmates, the lawsuit said.

The corrections department has also said it will release 1,148 people with nonviolent misdemeanors who were being held on probation or parole violations. They were also releasing an unspecified number of nonviolent prisoners with less than a year left on their sentences.

As of April 3, there were more than 23,000 adult inmates in the Wisconsin prison system, which is more than 5,000 above design capacity, according to the Department of Corrections. Every medium security prison was over capacity as were four of five maximum security prisons.