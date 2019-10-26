Lawsuit: Southwest pilots streamed video from bathroom cam

A lawsuit filed by a Southwest Airlines flight attendant alleges pilots had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in an aircraft bathroom.

The lawsuit says Renee Steinaker saw an iPad streaming video when the pilot left the cockpit to use the bathroom during a 2017 flight to Phoenix from Pittsburgh.

According to the suit, the co-pilot acknowledged to Steinaker that the iPad was streaming from a camera in the bathroom but asserted it was a new security measure.

Southwest says it will not comment in detail on the suit but denies placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft.

The suit was originally filed in 2018 and announced Saturday by lawyers for Steinaker and her husband, who is also a Southwest flight attendant.