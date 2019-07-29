Lawmakers spar over farming counseling vouchers at suicide prevention task force hearing

State lawmakers are clashing over the funding and effectiveness of mental health counseling vouchers for farmers and their families at the public hearing for the Speaker's Suicide Prevention Task Force in Marshfield on Monday. The Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection (DATCP) says there's only enough funding left for five vouchers, after the GOP-led Joint Finance Committee delayed action on $100,000 in funding for mental health last week.

Secretary-designee Brad Pfaff took issue publicly with the committee's decision, saying "There's no two ways about it: Republicans have chosen to leave farmers behind." That drew criticism from Republican representative and task force chairperson Joan Ballweg, who said Monday that the committee wasn't provided with enough information about the voucher program.

"Unfortunately, our Joint Finance partners didn't have all the relevant information. Otherwise maybe there could have been something different," she noted. That funding decision has been delayed until fall, after the results from the task force hearings.

Angie Sullivan, director of DATCP's Wisconsin Farm Center which provides services to farmers free of charge through a help line, told the task force on Monday that the vouchers only have a 42% redemption rate, and that there are about 90 in circulation right now.

Republican representative Tony Kurtz said that while he wasn't making any implications about the effectiveness of the counseling vouchers, he was critical of the statistics.

"I want to make sure that when we put money behind a solution, that it's actually gonna work," he noted, referencing 58% of vouchers not being used.

Democrat representative Melissa Sargent said, "[Counseling vouchers] isn't something that doesn't have science behind it. Mental health vouchers are proven to be very helpful in these communities," adding that they are used around the country in other high-risk communities.

Democrat representative Jonathan Bontroff said he found it irresponsible that money was being denied farmers. "A hundred thousand dollars is not that much money, especially when you're talking about saving people's lives," he said.

But Sauk County farmer Randy Roecker, who provided public comment at the hearing, says the whole system is broken--and that the speakers on Monday didn't have the advice needed. He went through depression after the 2008 recession, he told NewsChannel 7, and was lucky that he was able to find help with a variety of counselors. But his experience reaching out to the Wisconsin Farm Center at that time was less than he would have hoped.

"I reached out there, and I didn't get much good results from them. So that's why I'm kind of wondering what else is out there to do?" He asked. "A lot of the advice I was given didn't suit me the best way." He says he never knew the voucher program existed, and that many farmers don't know to ask for the help they need.

"Farmers are kind of isolated; they don't like to ask for help," he noted. "Why are we doing this? A lot of times we feel unappreciated, if you want to know the truth. People go to the grocery store, they take what they want, they don't realize the work that goes into this...I mean, the whole system's broke."

Roecker, who now sits on the National Dairy Board and has shared his experiences across the state, says he found a different solution for his community after his hometown experienced a farmer suicide.

"Since I went through it, I knew what was going on," he said. "We're working with our group at our church, and we're putting on meetings there to help farmers with emotional health and suicide prevention in our area."

Also addressed at the hearing were the rising numbers of distress calls into the Wisconsin Farm Center helpline, also noted in a 7 Investigates piece in May. Calls just this year are up by 3.5%, Sullivan said, but they're also noticing a difference in the farmers on the other end of the line.

"The farmers tend to be a little more hopeless than we normally hear, or tend to feel like there's just no way out. So those are tough calls to make. They're all a little more desperate."

DATCP data points out that 29% of farmers suffer from depression and 35% from anxiety, but note those statistics are increasing. CDC data from 2015 puts farmers in the top 10 industries for suicide, and Casper Bendixsen with the National Farm Medicine Center said that it would be higher once those in farmer management or spouses were included.

"Farming is 9 times out of 10 a family affair," Bendixsen noted. "The pressures that come with working with family and successfully handing off a farm to another generation is tremendous weight. It is often when someone feels they have failed their family, or their family's legacy, that we see individuals lose hope."

The 15-member bi-partisan task force is holding hearings throughout the state, focusing on different communities hit by suicide. It's expected that they will release policy recommendations this fall.