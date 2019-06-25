Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passes budget, all Democrats voted no; now moves on to Senate vote

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled State Assembly has approved the state budget proposal. Now the proposal moves on to the State Senate, who will vote Wednesday.

The two-year spending plan approved by the Assembly on Tuesday now heads to the Senate, which is scheduled to give it final approval on Wednesday. It then goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who isn't saying yet whether he will sign the plan or veto it. He can also make changes with his expansive partial veto power.

The Assembly approved some last-minute changes to the budget that will slightly reduce a property tax increase, allow electric-car manufacturer Tesla to open dealerships in the state and require the full Legislature to approve any new per-mile driven fee.

The Assembly passed it on a 60-39 vote. Three Republicans joined all 36 Democrats in voting no.

State Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) released a statement, saying “Here we go again– my Republican colleagues in the State Legislature have once again overridden the will of the people. Wisconsin voted for Governor Tony Evers back in November, yet time and time again we have seen the GOP working to strip away his power and threaten our state’s democracy."

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) also released a statement, saying that “I’m proud of my vote for the WISCONSIN Budget that funds the state’s priorities without expanding welfare or raising taxes. This conservative budget actually reduces overall taxes by more than $500 million and holds the line on property taxes. Because of the Republican initiatives this session, a typical Wisconsin family will see a tax reduction of $284 over two years."

State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D- Madison) said in a statement that “Governor Evers set the bar high with a budget proposal that made smart investments in our state and put people first. His budget reflected the values of the people of Wisconsin and pushed Republicans to do better."

State Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) said in a statement that "Through the People’s Budget, Republicans had the opportunity to pass a budget that reflected the needs of our constituents. Unfortunately, the budget that Assembly Republicans passed falls short of Governor Evers’s proposal.”