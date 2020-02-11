Lawmakers discuss potential local impact to president's 2021 budget proposal

President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected cuts to domestic programs to promise a balanced budget in 15 years.

President Trump released his 2021 fiscal year budget proposal Monday. (Source: Associated Press)

That’s while boosting the military and leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 plan was released Monday. It promises the government’s deficit will crest above $1 trillion only for the current budget year before steadily decreasing to more manageable levels.

The plan’s cuts to food stamps, farm subsidies, Medicaid and student loans couldn’t pass when Republicans controlled Congress, much less now with liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

But Trump says it sets the course for “continued American dominance and prosperity.”

