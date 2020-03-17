Law enforcement agencies adjust response methods during pandemic

Law enforcement agencies across the country are changing how they protect and serve their communities amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the changes are similar across departments as those particular changes are recommended by federal and state health leaders. One that has been common in north central Wisconsin is closing the department's lobby to the public and having them contact dispatch to get a hold of an officer if service is need.

“We still are responding to calls for service," Stevens Point Police Department Lt. Dana Williams said. "We’re just being a little more cautious in the type of calls we go to. Obviously if it’s something that we can respond to by telephone, we may do that as a response. We’re still out there and available to the public.”

She said the changes they are making to their typical service is to protect their officers and the community members they serve. That means if something, such as paying a traffic ticket, can be handled online or over the phone, the public is asked to do that instead of going into the departments. Officers will respond to homes or locations, though, if the situation warrants it.

“There are maybe situations where we bring them outside and talk with them outside versus being in the home. Obviously, if there’s different situations where we do just have to go into the home to deal with something that’s going on,” she said.

“Our dispatch center is screening calls a little more cautiously," she continued. "If we feel there’s a suspected case of coronavirus that we’re going to, we do have equipment with the masks and the gown and stuff like that to prepare ourselves to work with those people.”

She said the equipment is custom fitted to each officer so they are fully covered properly. The equipment includes protective glasses, gloves, mask, booties, and cover gown. She stated no officers have had to use this personal protective equipment yet, but they are only good for a single use. She said they are looking at getting more sets to ensure officers do not get exposed and have to be quarantined, but even medical staff nationally are having a hard time getting the protective equipment they need.

“If that were the case (officers being quarantined), all people are ready to go all hands on deck if administrative officers would suit up for uniforms and take over the calls for service,” she said.

Denise Nash, Portage County Sheriff's Office communications manager, said dispatchers have an updated list of pre-screening questions to protect first responders from exposure to the coronavirus. That includes asking if they have “chills, difficulty breathing, persistent cough, any respiratory problems? We are asking those on all emergent or non-emergent 911 medical calls,” she said.

She said they are also asking if they have traveled to a hot spot, which for now is consider to be international travel, if they have come in contact with anyone who has COVID-19, and if so, if they are a medical professional.

Many of these changes to local law enforcement protocols are being posted on the respective department's Facebook page, which is where you can find details about your local department's current protocol.