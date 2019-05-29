Late planting impacts farmers across the state

It has been a tough season for farmers across Wisconsin, as a recent report from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture details farmers are behind in planting several types of crops.

Farm Landscape, Photo Date: 8/2/14 / Source: RichardBH / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

There were only around three days of suitable field work for the week ending on May 26, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Frequent rain left farmers with little time in the fields to work.

The report showed corn and soybean crops are particularly hurting, with soybean planting being 13 days behind the five-year average.

The secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Brad Pfaff, said the statistics are causing many farmers anxiety.

"About 46 percent of the corn that was intended to be planted this year is currently in the ground, and that is 13 days behind a normal five year average," he said.

He said if trends continue, farmers might be faced with choosing to either not plant if they have insurance, or plant a different crop.

"Agriculture contributes annually 88 billion dollars to our state's economy. Approximately one in nine people that are working in the state that is related to agriculture in one way shape or form," Pfaff said.