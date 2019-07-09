Last days of a landmark: Demo Day at Brown County Arena

It's the final stand for an iconic landmark in the Green Bay area. Tuesday was Demo Day at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena.

Demo Day at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena. July 9, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Heavy machinery pulled down the walls of the decades-old venue located across from Lambeau Field. CLICK HERE to watch coverage of the demolition on the WBAY Facebook page.

Project managers with Miron Construction say demolition is a planned out process. It will take a little over a week for all of the sides of the arena to come down, between the vertical beams that support the domed roof. After that, crews will start to dismantle and take down the roof.

First, all of the debris inside the arena needs to be removed. Much of the scraps will be recycled.

"We try to get anything that's of value, or anything that can be recycled, gets all pulled out piece by piece to make sure it's recycled and reducing our impacts on the landfills," Miron project executive Kurt Wolfgram said.

The arena opened on Nov. 11, 1958. The building maintained many of its original features, including seats, light fixtures and doors throughout the years.

From the ashes will rise a new, state-of-the-art expo center. The $93 million, 120,000 square-foot building will be able to host bigger events--including concerts, sports, and community events.

The end goal is connecting Titletown, Lambeau Field and the expo center into one district.

County officials say it's a sad day to see a piece of Brown County's history come down but it's also exciting and means a lot to the future success of the county.

"This $93 million project is going to wow people," County Executive Troy Streckenbach said. "It's going to complement the development, and it's going to do exactly what we're trying to do, attract business expos from the region."

County officials say a majority of the $93 million expo center will be paid for by excess room tax. The new venue should open by January 2021.

MORE COVERAGE: Brown County says farewell to arena with ceremony, seating sale

MORE COVERAGE: Preliminary designs of proposed Brown County Expo Center unveiled

