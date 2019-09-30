Last day for teachers to apply for Beyond Pencils and Crayons grant to fund creative curriculum

Monday September 30th is the last day for teachers to apply for the Beyond Pencils and Crayons grant. Each year the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin provides up to $25,000 to teachers in the area. Sue Nelson with the Community Foundation said the grant looks to fund innovative and creative projects in the classroom that do not fit the schools budget.

Rebekah Anderson a 2018/2019 Beyond Pencils and Crayons grant recipient shows off supplies bought with the grant to Sue Nelson, with the Community Foundation on Sep 27, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

"Teachers are finding that funding is hard to find. School budgets are getting cut every day, every year. But this is a way to provide some funding for some things that teachers want to do,” Nelson said.

Rebekah Anderson, a Wausau area elementary art teacher was a recipient last year. She said that without the grant she would not have been able to do her students favorite project of the year.

"To some degree we can be reimbursed but often times our dreams are bigger than what that amount is. So, opportunities like the Beyond Pencils and Crayons Grant really enable us to do these bigger things that we might be thinking of doing that otherwise just would have been off the table because of a dollar amount,” Anderson said.

Over the years, the Community Foundation has provided more than $500,000 to schools in Marathon County. Applications for the 2019/2020 school year will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday. The foundation asks applicants to be creative and detailed in their description. Forms can be found on the Community Foundation Website. Click here.

