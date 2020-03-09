Large law enforcement presence in Weston subdivision

NewsChannel 7 is working to learn more information about what prompted a large law enforcement response in Weston.

Viewers tell NewsChannel 7 they've seen officers on Sandy Lane, Alex Street, Canoe Street and near Machmueller Park. The area is a heavily populated subdivision in the village.

At 2:42 p.m., a county notification email stated the incident was resolved and there is no threat to the public.

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday.

