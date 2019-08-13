'Camporee' comes to Oshkosh

The Pathfinders Camporee is coming back to Oshkosh. With it about 55,000 campers from more than 100 countries will be camping on the EAA Airventure grounds.

Every five years campers come together to share their faith with one another.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting the five day event. The organization is like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, where campers will take part in community service projects in the Oshkosh area.

Camporee Assistant News Director Mylon Medley says that they want to make an impact that goes beyond where they're staying.

Event organizers estimate that over 30,000 hours of volunteer work will be done.

Pathfinder Camporee runs till August 17.