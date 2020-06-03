Langlade County to offer COVID-19 testing, confirms 4th case

Langlade County will offer COVID-19 testing Thursday, June 4 and Friday, June 5 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Langlade County Multi-Purpose Building located at 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone age 5 and up with any one symptoms is eligible to be tested.

Those wishing to be tested will be asked to provide current address, county of residence, and working phone number. Testing will be on a first come, first serve basis with everyone staying in their vehicles at all times.

Wednesday, the county also confirmed their fourth case of COVID-19. The patient is isolated at home. The county's health department said none of it's cases are related.

