Langlade County man charged with hate crime following alleged Snap Chat post

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Langlade County man with making terrorist threats with a hate crime modifier after he’s accused of posting a threatening message to Snap Chat.

An investigation began Jan. 6 after someone reported Michael Rygula posted an photo to Snap Chat that said “Still ready to go to the Navy but you stupid kids got it coming…” Court documents state the message concluded with a racial and derogatory slur. A second Snap Chat was an image of an AR-15.

Rygula is free on $1,000 cash bond. He’s scheduled to return to court Jan. 13.

