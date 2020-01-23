Langlade County becomes fifth in Wisconsin to consider Second Amendment sanctuary resolution

Langlade County will become the fourth county government and fifth local government in Wisconsin to consider a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.

The city of Merrill passed a resolution in full city council on January 14, while Lincoln County has sent a similar resolution back to committee for consideration. Florence County was the first in Wisconsin to pass the motion, following a wave last year across Virginia of more than 100 county governments passing Second Amendment sanctuary city resolutions. Brown County has also considered the motion, but failed to pass it last week.

The largely symbolic motion has been criticized as having no legal impact, while proponents of the motion believe it can be a proactive measure for challenging what is seen as threats to the Second Amendment.

Democrat governor Tony Evers introduced red flag gun legislation last fall, which failed to garner any support in the Republican-controlled state legislature.

The motion is listed on the Langlade County agenda for next Tuesday the 28th.