Langdon St. attacker enters plea

The man charged in the attack of a UW-Madison student in February of 2019 plead guilty to two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of substantial battery - all as a repeater - Monday after in court.

Jerome Winslow appeared in ta Dane County courtroom. He was initially facing five charges - including one count of false imprisonment, and one count of attempted second degree sexual assault. In the plea deal, the state dismissed those two charges. Winslow plead guilty as a "repeater" due to a previous felony charge of armed robbery in Jefferson County.

Court documents said Winslow attacked the student in the Langdon Street and North Carroll Street area, and then he dragged her towards the lake which resulted in a broken jaw.

Winslow will be sentenced on Sept. 4.

