Lambeau, Titletown to be lit in blue for support of frontline workers

The area around Lambeau and Titletown will be lit in blue light Thursday night in order to show support of frontline workers who are fighting against COVID-19.

According to team officials, the sites will be joining dozens of other venues, landmarks and buildings throughout the country in the #LightItBlue campaign in order to show support for the healthcare, frontline and essential workers.

Many major landmarks will be lit in blue starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Areas of Lambeau lit up in blue will include video boards and marquee signs, as well as Titletown's marquee sign and plaza lights, for at least one hour.

The campaign began in the United Kingdom, where more than 130 buildings, bridges and landmarks participated on March 26.

