Lake Wausau truck pulled out after 3 months

The truck that has been sitting at the bottom of Lake Wausau for over 3 months has finally been pulled out.

The Truck took about five hours to remove from the lake. No issues were reported. (WSAW Photo)

Many bystanders and boaters were on hand Monday to watch as Jerry's Towing worked to remove the truck. They were stopped on Saturday when the Sheriff's office was not notified about the truck removal. They implemented safety measures to ensure bystanders were safe if a cable happened to snap.

Bystanders were roped off at a distance, while the process took around five hours, a dive team, and 1,700 feet of cable.

Mark Bradfish, the lead operator of the tow, says that it went smoothly and no issues were reported.

"It went really well. I was really surprised. The truck didn't work hard. It was really a good job," Bradfish said.

