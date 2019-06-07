Lake Geneva man pleads guilty to making, selling synthetic testosterone

A Lake Geneva man is pleading guilty to 3 counts related to making and distributing anabolic steroids, which is a form of synthetic testosterone.

According to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 39-year-old Russell Spalding led an extensive operation where he bought the raw materials from overseas and sold the steroids around the U.S. through Facebook groups, using several people to help him import, process, sell and ship the products.

Law enforcement agents seized thousands of vials, beakers, and other equipment, and more than 12,000 capsules containing the synthetic testosterone.

Spalding faces up to 40 years in prison on all of the counts, and up to a life sentence on supervised release. The sentencing hearing is set for November 26 at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper.