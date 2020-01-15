Lady Liberty returns to Lake Mendota in February

A UW-Madison legend returns outside the Memorial Terrace next month.

Lady Liberty will be back Feb. 3-6 at the Winter Carnival at the terrace.

The inflated replica made her appearance last year after being on a nine-year hiatus. The inflatable version replaced the Styrofoam version that was created by Pail and Shovel Party leaders Leon Varjian and Jim Mallon. They made a promise in 1979, if they were elected to the Wisconsin Student Association, they would bring the Statue of Liberty to Madison.

The new Lady Liberty requires less storage space and is more durable.

The Winter Carnival has been put on since 1940 and the event is subject to change due to the weather.