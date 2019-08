People traveling by car Friday to their Labor Day destination can expect to pay, on average, $2.53 per gallon in Wisconsin.

In Wausau the price range is $2.49-$2.59; Stevens Point $2.63-$2.64; Minocqua $2.67-2.69 and in Madison $2.43-$2.69. Those prices were according to GasBuddy.com as of 1 p.m.

AAA said the state average is the lowest in 2-3 years.